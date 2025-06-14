Trump speaks to Putin about Iran-Israel crisis

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have discussed current tensions between Iran and Israel in a phone call this morning, the White House says, News.Az reports citing BBC.

"President Putin called this morning to very nicely wish me a Happy Birthday, but to more importantly, talk about Iran, a country he knows very well. We talked at length," the statement says, adding:"He feels, as do I, this war in Israel-Iran should end, to which I explained, his war should also end."

