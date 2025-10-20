Trump, Starmer, Netanyahu, and other leaders send Diwali greetings

"Today, I send my best wishes to every American celebrating Diwali -- the 'Festival of Lights,'" Trump said. "For many Americans, Diwali is a timeless reminder of light’s victory over darkness. It is also a time to bring families and friends together to celebrate community, draw strength from hope, and embrace a lasting spirit of renewal."

He added, "As millions of citizens light diyas and lanterns, we rejoice in the eternal truth that good will always triumph over evil. To every American celebrating Diwali, may this observance bring abiding serenity, prosperity, hope, and peace."

The message was reiterated by Kash Patel, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), who posted on X: "Happy Diwali — celebrating the Festival of Lights around the world, as good triumphs over evil."