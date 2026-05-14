Trump state visit live: Xi hosting US president for banquet - after warning US and China could 'clash'
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Photo: The Sun
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping met for more than two hours in Beijing earlier - and up next is a banquet for the visiting US president. Both sides are selling their talks differently - with the US boasting of progress on Iran, and China putting the focus on Taiwan, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.
By Leyla Şirinova