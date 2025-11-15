Trump still plans to sue BBC despite its apology

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump has announced that he still plans to sue the BBC, despite the broadcaster issuing an apology for editing his speech in a way that misrepresented his words, according to statements from the BBC and the White House.

Speaking to journalists, Trump again addressed the controversy surrounding the BBC documentary that edited his 2021 speech, creating the false impression that he had called for the storming of the US Congress, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Trump praised The Telegraph for exposing the issue, saying the newspaper’s reporting had done a “great service” by revealing what he called “fake news.”

"You did a great service to a lot of countries, a lot of great human beings… exposing what fake news is. What the BBC did — nobody would even think a thing like that last night. They actually changed the words coming out of my mouth," Trump said.

When journalists noted that the BBC had issued an apology in recent days but refused to offer financial compensation, Trump reiterated his intention to pursue legal action.

"We'll sue them for anywhere between $1 billion and $5 billion, probably sometime next week... I think I’ll have to do it. I mean, they've even admitted that they cheated," he added.

On November 9, BBC Director-General Tim Davie and Director of News Deborah Turness resigned amid the fallout from the scandal over the falsified speech. An internal BBC memo, reviewed by The Telegraph, revealed that the Panorama documentary had edited two parts of Trump’s remarks together, misleading viewers into thinking he supported the 2021 Capitol attack.

Tim Davie acknowledged the broadcaster’s mistakes upon resigning. The following day, Trump threatened the BBC with a $1 billion lawsuit, accusing the network of attempting to influence last year’s election.

On November 13, the BBC admitted that its editing had unintentionally created a “false impression” and confirmed that the segment would no longer be broadcast. While apologizing to the president, the corporation stated it would not provide financial compensation.

News.Az