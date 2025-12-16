Trump sues BBC for $10bn over edited capitol riot speech

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit seeking at least $10 billion in damages from the BBC, accusing the British broadcaster of defamation over an edited version of his speech shown in a documentary about the January 6, 2021 US Capitol riot.

The lawsuit was filed on Monday in federal court in Miami and includes two claims: defamation and violation of the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act. Trump’s lawyers are seeking a minimum of $5 billion for each count, arguing that the broadcast caused “overwhelming reputational and financial harm,” News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Trump confirmed the legal action earlier in the day, telling reporters at the White House that the BBC had “put words in my mouth,” suggesting the edit may have involved artificial intelligence. “That’s called fake news,” he said.

At the center of the dispute is a BBC Panorama documentary that aired shortly before the 2024 US presidential election. Trump alleges the programme spliced together parts of his January 6 speech — including his calls to “march on the Capitol” and to “fight like hell” — while omitting remarks urging supporters to protest peacefully. He says the edit falsely portrayed him as directly inciting violence.

The BBC has apologised, admitting an error of judgment and acknowledging that the edit created a misleading impression of Trump’s words. However, the broadcaster has also said there is no legal basis for the lawsuit, stressing the strong free-speech protections under the US Constitution.

Legal experts say Trump would need to prove not only that the edit was false and defamatory, but also that the BBC acted knowingly or recklessly. The BBC could argue that the documentary was substantially accurate and that its editorial choices did not materially damage Trump’s reputation.

In the lawsuit, Trump argues that the BBC’s apology falls short, saying the broadcaster has shown no genuine remorse or meaningful reforms to prevent similar incidents. His legal team accused the BBC of pursuing a “leftist political agenda” in its coverage of Trump.

The BBC did not immediately respond to requests for comment after the lawsuit was filed.

The controversy triggered a major internal crisis at the BBC earlier this year, leading to the resignations of two senior executives. It also comes as Trump has pursued aggressive legal action against several media outlets since his November 2024 election victory. While some organisations, including CBS and ABC, have reached settlements, others — such as The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal — have denied wrongdoing and are contesting the claims.

The case is likely to draw close attention on both sides of the Atlantic, testing the limits of media liability, editorial judgment, and free speech protections.

