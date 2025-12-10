Yandex metrika counter

Miami elects first female mayor, Democrat’s first win in 28 years

Image credit: Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Democrats can now add a major city in Donald Trump’s home state — and one set to host his future presidential library — to their list of off-cycle election wins.

In a Tuesday runoff, Miamians elected Eileen Higgins as mayor, the first woman in the city’s history to hold the job and the first Democrat in 28 years. Higgins, a former county commissioner, defeated Republican Emilio González, an ex-city manager who had the endorsement of Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis, with 60 percent of the vote, News.Az reports, citing Politico.


