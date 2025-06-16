Trump supports AUKUS defense pact following talks with Starmer

+ ↺ − 16 px

Despite an ongoing U.S. review, Donald Trump and Keir Starmer have agreed to move forward with the multi-billion dollar AUKUS submarine pact.

The British prime minister said at a joint press appearance with Trump at the G7 in Canada that “we’re proceeding with” AUKUS, with the U.S. president in agreement, News.Az reports citing Politico.

The pact, agreed in 2021 under Trump's predecessor Joe Biden, will see the U.S. supply technology for Britain and Australia to make nuclear submarines in a bid to counter China’s growing naval threat.

Trump followed the prime minister’s statement by saying “we’re very long-time partners and allies and friends” and that he and Starmer have “become friends in a short period of time."

“He's slightly more liberal than I am. But for some reason we get along,” Trump added.

It was reported last week that the Pentagon had sanctioned a review of the program, leading to fears in London and Canberra that it could be torpedoed.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has publicly outlined his support for AUKUS. However, some in Trump's administration believe America does not have the industrial capacity to do the deal in its current form.

Trump appears to have committed to the deal going ahead.

“It's a really important deal to both of us,” Starmer said as he stood beside the president.

“I think the person who's doing a review, we did a review when we came into government," the British prime minister added. "So that makes good sense to me.”

The pair's comments leave unanswered questions on whether the deal will go ahead exactly as planned, after the Pentagon review.

The original terms of the deal dictated that the U.S. would sell Australia three Virginia class submarines within the next decade, before the AUKUS submarines are built.

Some in Trump’s orbit believe America does not have the industrial capacity to cover the loss of those subs, particularly while U.S. submarine production has been waning.

Starmer told journalists en route to the G7 that "we, of course, looked into the issue when we came into government, we got Stephen [Lovegrove, former national security adviser] to look at it, and they're doing their own review."

News.Az