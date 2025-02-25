Trump tariff remarks, gold near record high

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ryanair expects summer fares to rise 4-6% this year, CEO Michael O'Leary said at a press conference in Warsaw on Tuesday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The Irish airline experienced a 10% fall in fares over its two summer quarters last year, in part due to a dispute with online travel agents which has been largely resolved.

"Fares will grow between 4% and 6% this year, so you'll still be traveling at slightly cheaper prices than in the summer of 2023, but you'll be a little bit up on 2024," O'Leary said.

He said that he thought the situation at Boeing (NYSE:) was improving and that the planemaker would catch up on its delivery backlog in time for summer 2026.

He reiterated that Ryanair wanted to be operating again from Ukraine within six weeks of any ceasefire and said that the airline wanted to have 6-8 routes to Ukraine from Poland.

Ryanair will launch 24 new routes from Poland this summer.

News.Az