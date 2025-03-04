Trump threatens funding cuts to colleges over "illegal protests"

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that his administration would cut all federal funding to colleges, schools, and universities that permit "illegal protests."

He warned that agitators would face imprisonment or deportation, while American students could be expelled or arrested depending on the severity of their actions, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“All Federal Funding will STOP for any College, School, or University that allows illegal protests. Agitators will be imprisoned/or permanently sent back to the country from which they came. American students will be permanently expelled or, depending on on the crime, arrested. NO MASKS! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

The Republican has earlier warned of cutting federal funds to US colleges, schools, and universities over gender and race teachings, allowing transgender athletes in girls' sports, or enforcing Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

Trump has pledged sweeping changes to the US education system, including eliminating the Department of Education and giving states full control over the curriculam.

Following student protests against Israel's war in Gaza last year, which sparked accusations of anti-Semitism, the US government on Monday said it was considering revoking over $50 million in contracts with New York's Columbia University for allegedly failing to protect Jewish students.

Last year, the prestigious Ivy League institution became a focal point of controversy.

The protests led to intense congressional scrutiny of higher education leaders, questioning whether enough measures were in place to protect Jewish students amid accusations of anti-Semitism.

According to education secretary Linda McMahon, Trump established a task force last month to address what his administration described as rising anti-Semitism in schools. The task force is currently reviewing federal grants awarded to Columbia.

She said that institutions receiving federal funds are obligated to protect all students. Columbia’s “apparent failure to uphold their end of this basic agreement,” she argued, raises serious doubts about its ability to continue its association with the US government.

