Trump threatens possible military action against Colombia

U.S. President Donald Trump has floated the possibility of military action against Colombia, days after American forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in a surprise operation.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump accused Colombia’s leadership of enabling cocaine production and trafficking into the United States, comments widely seen as directed at President Gustavo Petro, said an article published by the Modern Diplomacy portal, News.Az reports.

When asked directly whether a military operation was under consideration, Trump said such an option “sounds good,” escalating rhetoric already inflamed by the Venezuela operation.

According to the article, the comments mark a sharp expansion of Trump’s coercive posture in Latin America, signaling that Venezuela may not be an isolated case. Colombia is a long-standing U.S. security partner, unlike Venezuela, and any threat of military action risks upending decades of cooperation on counter-narcotics and regional stability. The rhetoric also raises alarms about the normalization of military threats as a tool of diplomacy, potentially destabilizing an already volatile region.

The article states that the Colombian government faces pressure to respond without inflaming tensions or undermining bilateral ties. The Trump administration is testing how far it can push threats of force without triggering diplomatic or congressional backlash. Regional governments are increasingly concerned about spillover effects and precedent. Drug trafficking networks, meanwhile, could exploit diplomatic rifts to their advantage.

According to the article, Bogotá is likely to issue a firm diplomatic response while seeking support from regional allies and multilateral forums. Washington may use the threat to extract concessions on counternarcotics cooperation rather than pursue immediate action. Much will depend on whether Trump’s remarks translate into concrete policy moves or remain part of a broader strategy of intimidation following the Maduro raid.

Trump’s comments appear less about imminent military action and more about projecting dominance after the high-risk Venezuela operation, said the article, adding: "By widening his threats to include Colombia, he reinforces an image of unpredictability that may yield short-term leverage but carries long-term costs. Targeting a U.S. ally blurs the line between adversaries and partners, weakening trust and potentially undermining cooperation that has historically been more effective than force in tackling drug trafficking. Strategically, this approach risks isolating Washington in the region and strengthening narratives of U.S. unilateralism, even as it seeks to assert control and deterrence."

News.Az