Trump to impose tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China Saturday

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he will impose new tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China this weekend, contrary to earlier media reports suggesting the timeline had been postponed, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The tariffs will take effect on Saturday, including a 25% import duty on all goods from Canada and Mexico, as well as a 10% penalty on imports from China, which spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said is being imposed "for the illegal fentanyl that they have sourced and allowed to distribute into our country."

"These are promises made and promises kept," she added.

