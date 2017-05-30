Trump to interview former FBI deputy John Pistole to replace Comey

US President Donald Trump is considering former FBI Deputy Director John Pistole to be the bureau’s next chief, US media reported on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

Trump is expected to meet Pistole at the White House on Tuesday afternoon, USA Today reported, citing his former colleague.

Pistole joined the FBI in 1983 and ran the bureau’s counter-terror division after the September 11 terror attacks. In 2004-2010, he served as deputy FBI director under Robert Mueller.

Pistole then ran the Transportation Security Administration from 2010-2014, before taking a position as president of a small university.

Trump fired FBI Director James Comey on May 10. Among those reportedly being considered to replace him are the acting director, Andrew McCabe, and Ken Wainstein, who was a homeland security advisor to President George W. Bush.

