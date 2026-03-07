Trump: Today Iran will be hit very hard

U.S. President Donald Trump warned Iran would be “hit very hard” after recent regional drone attacks, even as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian apologized for strikes on neighboring countries.

Pezeshkian said Iran would try to limit future attacks unless those countries were used to launch operations against Iran.

Trump signaled that Washington could take further action if Tehran continues its military activity in the region.

News.Az