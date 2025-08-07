Yandex metrika counter

Trump: U.S. actions against Russia will depend on Putin

Trump: U.S. actions against Russia will depend on Putin
Source: CNN

The United States' next steps against Moscow will depend on Russian President Vladimir Putin, said U.S. President Donald Trump, News.Az reports.

In response to a journalist's question regarding the timeline for reaching an agreement to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Trump replied: “That depends on him. We’ll see what he says — it will depend on him.”

Trump also noted that he does not make a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a precondition for a meeting with Vladimir Putin.

“They want to meet with me. I will do everything I can to stop the bloodshed,” Trump added.


