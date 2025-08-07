Trump: U.S. actions against Russia will depend on Putin

The United States' next steps against Moscow will depend on Russian President Vladimir Putin, said U.S. President Donald Trump, News.Az reports.

In response to a journalist's question regarding the timeline for reaching an agreement to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Trump replied: “That depends on him. We’ll see what he says — it will depend on him.”

Trump also noted that he does not make a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a precondition for a meeting with Vladimir Putin.

“They want to meet with me. I will do everything I can to stop the bloodshed,” Trump added.

