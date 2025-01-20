Trump vows new duties on foreign goods

+ ↺ − 16 px

News.az

"I will immediately begin the overhaul of our trade system to protect American workers and families. Instead of taxing our citizens to enrich other countries, we will tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens," Trump stressed."For this purpose, we are establishing the external revenue service to collect all tariffs, duties and revenues. It will be massive amounts of money pouring into our treasury, coming from foreign sources," he added.

News.Az