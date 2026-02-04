US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, stating he "should be very worried."
Trump warns Khamenei as venue dispute delays nuclear talks
The comments come amid significant uncertainty over planned nuclear negotiations, with a dispute over whether they should be held in Türkiye or Oman threatening to derail the diplomatic effort entirely, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
The warning, delivered in a forthcoming NBC News interview, underscores the tense backdrop against which negotiations between Washington and Tehran are supposed to proceed this week, even as their location remains unresolved.
