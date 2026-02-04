Trump warns Khamenei as venue dispute delays nuclear talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Amid a deepening dispute over the venue for critical nuclear talks, US President Donald Trump declared that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei "should be very worried."

The warning, delivered in a forthcoming NBC News interview, underscores the tense backdrop against which negotiations between Washington and Tehran are supposed to proceed this week, even as their location remains unresolved.

