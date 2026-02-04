Yandex metrika counter

Trump warns Khamenei as venue dispute delays nuclear talks

Creator: Alyssa Pointer | Credit: REUTERS

US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, stating he "should be very worried."

The comments come amid significant uncertainty over planned nuclear negotiations, with a dispute over whether they should be held in Türkiye or Oman threatening to derail the diplomatic effort entirely, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

