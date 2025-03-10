Trump warns of possible govt shutdown, hopes to avoid it

A government shutdown is possible if Congress fails to pass a temporary funding bill before the fiscal deadline on March 14, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday while speaking to reporters, News.Az reports citing Investing.

However, he expressed optimism that a continuing resolution (CR), which would maintain current government funding levels until September 30, will be approved.

The Republican-controlled House introduced a six-month stopgap spending bill on March 8, with a vote scheduled for March 11.

Trump has endorsed the CR and urged Republicans to support it, emphasizing the need to stabilize the country’s financial situation.

His backing has swayed some hardline Republicans, a crucial development given the party’s narrow 218-214 majority in the House.

The proposed funding plan aims to reduce non-defense discretionary spending by $13 billion while increasing defense spending by $6 billion.

It also includes additional funding for border enforcement. This proposal is expected to face strong opposition from House Democrats, who object to the deep cuts and the increased autonomy it would grant the White House over federal spending.

If approved by the House, the proposal will require 60 votes in the Senate to reach Trump’s desk, necessitating some Democratic support to avert a government shutdown.

