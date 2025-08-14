Trump warns Putin summit could fail, promises Ukraine input

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump has acknowledged that his high-stakes summit with Vladimir Putin could fail, adding that any potential deal on Ukraine would involve a future three-way meeting with Kyiv to "divide things up."

Russian President Vladimir Putin flies to Alaska on Friday (Saturday NZT) at the invitation of Trump in his first visit to a Western country since he ordered the 2022 invasion of Ukraine that has killed tens of thousands of people, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The Kremlin said that the two presidents planned to meet one-on-one, heightening fears by European leaders that Putin will cajole Trump into a settlement imposed on Ukraine.

Trump, before the summit, insisted that he would not finalise any deal with Putin and that he would include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in any decisions.

“This meeting sets up the second meeting, but there is a 25% chance that this meeting will not be a successful meeting,” Trump told Fox News Radio.

