Trump warns US action if Iran suppresses protests

U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Friday that if Iran targets and violently kills peaceful protesters, the United States will intervene to help them.

We are locked and loaded and ready to go," he said in a Truth Social post, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

This follows the deaths of several people as Iran's biggest protests in three years over economic hardship turned violent across multiple provinces.

The clashes between protesters and security forces mark a significant escalation in the unrest that has spread across the country since shopkeepers began protesting on Sunday over the government's handling of a sharp currency slide and rapidly rising prices.

Iran's economy has struggled for years since the U.S. reimposed sanctions in 2018, after Trump withdrew from an international nuclear agreement during his first term.

