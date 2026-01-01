Several killed in Iran cost-of-living protests

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least five people have been killed as protests over the rising cost of living in Iran spread across the country.

In Azna, located in Lorestan province about 300 km (185 miles) southwest of Tehran, three people were killed and 17 others injured during demonstrations, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Videos circulating online showed objects set ablaze in the streets and gunfire, with protesters shouting, “Shameless! Shameless!”

Earlier, Iran’s semiofficial Fars news agency reported that two people were killed during protests in Lordegan, in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province, roughly 470 km (290 miles) south of Tehran.

“Some protesters began throwing stones at the city’s administrative buildings, including the provincial governor’s office, the mosque, the Martyrs’ Foundation, the town hall and banks,” Fars said, adding that police responded with tear gas.

Online videos showed demonstrators gathered on a street, with the sound of gunfire in the background.

Earlier on Thursday, Iranian state television also reported that a member of security forces was killed overnight during protests in the western city of Kouhdasht.

“A 21-year-old member of the Basij from the city of Kouhdasht was killed last night by rioters while defending public order,” the channel said, quoting Said Pourali, the deputy governor of Lorestan province.

The Basij are a volunteer force linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The reports come days after shopkeepers began protesting on Sunday over the government’s handling of a currency slide and rapidly rising prices.

