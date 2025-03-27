Trump withdraws Elise Stefanik nomination for US ambassador to UN

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Trump withdrew Rep. Elise Stefanik’s nomination to be US ambassador to the United Nations Thursday, saying the New York Republican’s exit from the House posed an unacceptable risk to passing his marquee legislation.

“As we advance our America First Agenda, it is essential that we maintain EVERY Republican Seat in Congress,” Trump said on Truth Social. “We must be unified to accomplish our Mission, and Elise Stefanik has been a vital part of our efforts from the very beginning, News.Az reports, citing foreign media

“I have asked Elise, as one of my biggest Allies, to remain in Congress to help me deliver Historic Tax Cuts, GREAT Jobs, Record Economic Growth, a Secure Border, Energy Dominance, Peace Through Strength, and much more, so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,” the president added. “With a very tight Majority, I don’t want to take a chance on anyone else running for Elise’s seat.”

The 218-213 House majority currently affords the GOP the loss of just two votes on any party-line bill, meaning that Stefanik’s expected resignation to take over the UN role could threaten the progress of border, energy and tax legislation slated to land on President Trump’s desk by Memorial Day.

Before the nomination’s withdrawal was announced, a source close to the Trump administration told The Post that “there’s been recent talks between [the] White House and Speaker [Mike Johnson]’s office about if it’s in best interest of House Majority and president’s agenda to pull the nomination.”

The source added, “It’s all about the math.” A second insider confirmed that the White House was discussing pulling Stefanik’s nomination ahead of Thursday’s announcement. However, a third source said Stefanik bowing out of the confirmation process would be “absurd.” “Elise was in leadership. She stepped aside for the nomination. If she were to stay in the House she’d go back to being in the rank-and-file, something she hasn’t done in years,” this person added. Rep. Lisa McClain (R-Mich.) replaced Stefanik as House Republican conference chair in January. Stefanik, who was one of the first Trump nominees to be vetted, cleared the Senate Foreign Relations Committee by a voice vote Jan. 30 — and had been headed for a full confirmation vote in the upper chamber April 2.

