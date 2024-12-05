Tsunami warning issued for California after 7.0 magnitude earthquake

+ ↺ − 16 px

A tsunami warning has been issued after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck Ferndale, California, on Thursday, News.az reports citing foreign media .

The quake was at a depth of 10km and struck at 6.44 pm UTC, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).The warning for a tsunami is for the coastal areas of California and Oregon, stretching from Davenport, California, to the Douglas/Lane Line in Oregon.The warning means a tsunami with significant inundation is expected or occurring.Warnings indicate that widespread dangerous coastal flooding accompanied by powerful currents is possible and may continue for several hours after the initial wave's arrival.

