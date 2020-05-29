Tural Ganjaliyev: Principle of self-determination can in no way result in violation of territorial integrity of countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

So-called “president” of the illegal regime installed in the occupied Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan by occupant Armenia has stated that the conflict can be solved in phases if the right of the Armenian community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan to self-determination is recognized, and security guarantees are provided for the Armenians of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan is accepted, said Tural Ganjaliyev, head of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

He made the remarks commenting on the statement of the so-called “president” of the illegal regime installed in the occupied Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan by Armenia.

“As the head of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan I undeline that we strongly support the peaceful resolution of the Armenia - Azerbaijan conflict,

Ganjaliyev said. “We actively promote the peaceful coexistence and development of both communities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.”

He noted that the Armenian community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan may use the principle of self-determination provided for in the 1975 Helsinki Final Act on an equal footing with the Azerbaijani community of the region and within the internationally recognized territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan. “The principle of self-determination can in no way result in the violation of the territorial integrity of countries, the legitimization of the fact of occupation, or the annexation of territories.”

Regarding the security guarantees, Ganjaliyev noted that the Republic of Azerbaijan and hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijani Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), like him, have suffered the most from the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.

“The only security risk is arising from Armenia’s affords to maintain the current status-quo, which is characterized by the presence of the Armed Forces of Armenia in the occupied Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and ethnic cleansig of the Azerbaijani population from the occupied Karabakh. The withdrawal of the Armenian Armed Forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and the return of Azerbaijani IDPs to their native lands as a part of the implementation of the phased solution plan of the conflict will not pose any security threat to the Armenian community in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. The security claims of Armenia and the so-called regime are nothing more than an excuse to delay the settlement of the conflict and, consequently, to prolong the occupation of Azerbaijani territories.”

“Moreover, it should be noted that all three co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group involved in the settlement process of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict are permanent members of the UN Security Council and will be responsible for the peace agreement to be reached. This factor alone is a very important point in ensuring security in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” he added.

As the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan, he once again called on the Armenian community to support their proposal for inter-community dialogue.

“Finally, I would like to note that the oligarch A. Harutyunyan who has been known for his criminal matters, showed in his statement how illiterate, random and playful figure he is in "politics" and "governance". His threat to Azerbaijan is ridiculed and laughed at. In fact, even this so-called "leader" is well aware that the Armenian community in the region has no future outside of Azerbaijan's sovereignty. We hope that the Armenian community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan will soon be freed from the "power" of such criminal elements.”

“As the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, emphasized, our country will ensure its territorial integrity and restoration work will be carried out on all lands liberated from occupation," Ganjaliyev concluded.

News.Az