News
Tural Ganjaliyev
Tag:
Tural Ganjaliyev
France keeps pursuing colonial policy: Azerbaijani MP
18 Apr 2024-09:34
PACE never talked about Azerbaijani IDPs - MP Tural Ganjaliyev (EXCLUSIVE)
24 Jan 2024-19:52
UNESCO should be removed from French territory – Azerbaijani MP
23 Dec 2023-14:02
Azerbaijani MPs to attend Euronest Parliamentary Assembly’s committee meetings
07 Nov 2023-15:15
MP Tural Ganjaliyev leaves his post as chairman of Azerbaijan-Canada working group
05 Oct 2023-19:11
Some MEPs must cease their actions targeting Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity: MP
02 Aug 2023-13:45
Macron administration will go down in France’s history as the weakest government - Azerbaijani MP
30 Jun 2023-06:49
Azerbaijani MP urges int’l organizations to strongly condemn attack on AzTV journalists in France
29 Jun 2023-20:36
Main reason for the biased document of EP is Azerbaijan's independent policy - MP
18 Mar 2023-04:20
French National Assembly’s resolution ‘nothing more than a piece of paper’: Azerbaijani MP
01 Dec 2022-13:13
