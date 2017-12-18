Yandex metrika counter

Turkey allocated $157 mln to Azerbaijan

  • Economics
  • Share
Turkey allocated $157 mln to Azerbaijan

Turkey has allocated assistance of $157m for the development of Azerbaijan in 2010-2016 years, Report informs citing the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

According to information, Ankara allocated $21 bn to 170 countries in the mentioned period.

62% of this aid allocated to Syria, 9.54% to African countries, 5.44% to Turkic states in Central Asia, and 4.3% to Balkan countries.

The information says, Azerbaijan was also among the countries that received aid from Turkey in 2016.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      