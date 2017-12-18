Turkey allocated $157 mln to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey has allocated assistance of $157m for the development of Azerbaijan in 2010-2016 years, Report informs citing the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

According to information, Ankara allocated $21 bn to 170 countries in the mentioned period.

62% of this aid allocated to Syria, 9.54% to African countries, 5.44% to Turkic states in Central Asia, and 4.3% to Balkan countries.

The information says, Azerbaijan was also among the countries that received aid from Turkey in 2016.

News.Az

