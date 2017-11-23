Turkey intends to implement agrarian project in Azerbaijan’s Jojug Marjanli

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey intends to implement an agrarian project in Jojug Marjanli village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district, Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral said.

Ozoral made the remarks at a meeting with Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev in Baku, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy said Nov. 23.

The ambassador said that Turkey would like to contribute to the development of the village, Trend reports.

“The project envisages the creation of farms and production of agricultural products with the aim of developing agriculture and livestock in the village,” he said. “The products of those farms can also be exported in the future.”

In his turn, Mustafayev stressed that this project will be very important for development of the village and the improvement of social status of population.

News.Az

