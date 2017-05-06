Turkey: Over 100 FETO-linked judges, prosecutors sacked

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 107 judges and prosecutors were dismissed in the capital Ankara on Friday as part of an ongoing probe into the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), according to Supreme Board of Judges and Prosecutors official.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Chair Mehmet Yilmaz, said when new names will emerge after confessions from suspects, the judicial board will evaluate them; however, work on the existing list has come to an end, according to Anadolu Agency.

"We are not working on any other list," he added.

Yilmaz said 105 suspects had been dismissed after they confessed to charges brought against them, while two others were accused of using the ByLock mobile app, which according to authorities FETO members used to communicate with each other.

Since the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, a total of 4,238 judges and prosecutors have been dismissed, according to the judicial board.

The move is part of an ongoing probe into the foiled coup that left 249 people martyred and nearly 2,200 wounded.

Led by U.S.-based Fetullah Gulen, FETO is accused of orchestrating Turkey’s July 15, 2016, coup plot as well as being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and the judiciary.

News.Az

News.Az