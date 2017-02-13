Turkey reiterates precondition for opening border with Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey will not open its border with Armenia until this country ends the occupation of Azerbaijani lands.

Turkey will not open its border with Armenia until this country ends the occupation of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region and normalize its relations with Azerbaijan, said Turkey’s Minister of Transport, Maritime and Communication Ahmet Arslan.



“Unfortunately, the border with Armenia is closed; if only it were not closed,” said Arslan. “But there is a condition. If Armenia ends its occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and normalize relations with Azerbaijan, then we will open the border here, too.”



The minister said the implementation of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars project is experiencing a slight delay, but the work will be accelerated in March-April.



“I hope the project will be completed in mid-2017. This project is very important for our country and the region,” he added.

News.Az



