Turkey's ex-president sends letter to President Ilham Aliyev

11th President of the Republic of Turkey, Abdullah Gul has addressed a letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President.

My dear brother.

I sincerely congratulate the heroic Azerbaijani Army who won Victory as a result of the glorious struggle in the Patriotic War, my Azerbaijani brothers, and Your Excellency on the occasion of Victory Day.

The victory of brotherly Azerbaijan in the 44-day Patriotic War and liberation of territories from the Armenian occupation for years made us proudly celebrate Victory Day, the event that made us happiest in the difficult 2020.

This Victory won by Your Excellency's resolute leadership gave a feeling of endless joy and pride to the whole Turkish World. I wish God's mercy for up to three thousand dear martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the blink of an eye for this Victory and wish healing to our veterans.

Taking the opportunity, Your Excellency, my dear brother, I wish health and happiness to You and your valuable family, and prosperity and well-being to brotherly Azerbaijani People."

