Turkey's Presidential Administration congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Restoration Day (PHOTO)

Head of the Public Relations Department of the Presidential Administration of Turkey, Fahrettin Altun, congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of October 18, the Day of the Restoration of Independence, News.Az reports.

"I congratulate Azerbaijan on the Day of Restoration of Independence. Turkey will continue to strengthen ties on the basis of the principle of ‘one nation - two states'," the publication on Twitter says.





