Turkish actor Arif Erkin Güzelbeyoğlu, beloved “Memik Dede” passes away at 90

Turkish theater and television actor Arif Erkin Güzelbeyoğlu, widely known for his role as “Memik Dede” in the TV series “Yabancı Damat”, has passed away at the age of 90, News.Az reports.

His death has been met with deep sorrow in the artistic community and among audiences.

Güzelbeyoğlu won the hearts of viewers particularly through his portrayal of “Memik Dede” in “Yabancı Damat.” He also appeared in numerous popular TV series and projects such as “Bizimkiler,” “Canım Ailem,” “Doksanlar,” and “Muhteşem Yüzyıl,” leaving behind a rich artistic legacy.

The news of his death was announced by his son, Mehmet Güzelbeyoğlu. Details regarding the location and time of the funeral have not yet been disclosed.

The passing of Arif Erkin Güzelbeyoğlu has caused great sorrow among Turkey’s artistic circles and audiences. Many social media users are remembering the actor with love and respect, commemorating the unforgettable characters he brought to life on screen.

News.Az