Turkish air raids kill over 80 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

Turkish Air Force have carried out airstrikes in northern Iraq, killing more than 80 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, an official statement said on Wednesday, APA reports quoting Anadolu Agency.



The statement issued by the Turkish General Staff said the airstrikes were conducted on Monday in the Asos region near the mountainous border with Turkey, destroying an ammunition store, hideouts and armed vehicles of the terror group.



The airstrikes left many terrorists wounded so the number of deaths may increase, it added.



The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey, the U.S. and the EU. In its over three-decade terror campaign against Turkey, more than 40,000 people have been killed.



Since the group resumed its armed campaign in July 2015, more than 1,200 people, including security force personnel and civilians, have lost their lives.

News.Az

