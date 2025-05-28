Turkish Airlines flight en route to Tbilisi makes emergency landing in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 27, the captain of a Boeing 737 aircraft operated by Turkish Airlines, en route from Istanbul to Tbilisi, requested an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku.

The reason was unfavorable weather conditions at the destination airport in Georgia, News.Az reports, citing the airport's press service.

The aircraft successfully landed at Baku Airport at 21:06 local time.

Passengers are advised to contact Turkish Airlines representatives for more detailed information regarding the flight.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the leading aviation hub in the region, promptly implements emergency response protocols and provides all necessary technical and logistical support. The airport prioritizes passenger and flight safety in full compliance with international standards.

