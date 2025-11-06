Israel–Palestine conflict: Latest developments over the past 24 hours

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tensions remained high across Gaza, the West Bank, and Israel over the past day as fighting, airstrikes, and political negotiations continued without a major breakthrough, News.az reports.

In Gaza, the Israeli military carried out a new series of strikes targeting what it described as militant infrastructure in several northern and central districts. Local authorities in Gaza reported damage to residential areas and public facilities, with emergency teams working to clear debris and assist people trapped under collapsed structures. Casualty figures continued to rise, though exact numbers remained difficult to verify due to ongoing hostilities and communication disruptions.

Israeli ground forces maintained positions around key areas of central and southern Gaza, carrying out limited raids and drone surveillance. Military officials stated that units were targeting tunnel networks, weapons depots, and command sites used by armed groups. Analysts noted that operations remained focused on preventing reorganised militant cells from regaining mobility in urban areas. Residents described the situation as increasingly difficult, with shortages of water, electricity, and medical supplies deepening as winter conditions set in.

In the West Bank, Israeli security forces conducted nighttime raids in multiple cities, including Jenin, Tulkarem, and Hebron. These operations resulted in several arrests of individuals accused of involvement in attacks or coordination with militant groups. Clashes erupted in some neighbourhoods, with local medical teams reporting injuries from live fire and tear gas. Tensions in the West Bank have grown steadily, with increased checkpoints, road closures, and expanded military patrols adding to daily disruptions.

Cross-border incidents also intensified along the Israel–Lebanon frontier. Exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and Israeli forces continued at a steady pace, with rockets launched from southern Lebanon and Israeli artillery responding. Several strikes hit open areas and border zones, raising concerns about another escalation cycle. Both sides appeared to be avoiding a full-scale confrontation but continued to signal readiness for broader conflict if provoked.

Diplomatic efforts saw limited progress. Mediators from regional states and international organisations pushed for renewed talks on a humanitarian pause and prisoner exchanges, but officials reported no concrete agreements. Israeli leaders insisted that any pause must include security guarantees and verifiable commitments from armed groups. Palestinian representatives argued that humanitarian conditions in Gaza require immediate relief regardless of political negotiations. Aid agencies warned that without improved access, hospitals and shelters could face severe shortages in the coming days.

Meanwhile, large demonstrations took place in several cities worldwide, with protesters calling for an immediate ceasefire and increased humanitarian support. Regional governments issued statements urging restraint and expressing concern about spillover effects on broader Middle Eastern stability.

Overall, the past 24 hours highlighted the continued volatility of the conflict. Israeli operations in Gaza remained intense, conditions for civilians continued to deteriorate, and cross-border exchanges with Lebanon added to regional risks. Diplomatic momentum remained limited, and both sides appeared entrenched in their positions as tensions persisted across multiple fronts.

