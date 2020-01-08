Turkish and Russian Presidents call for cease-fire in Libya

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will call for reaching a cease-fire in Libya by midnight on Jan. 12, Foreign Minister

Çavuşoğlu spoke following a bilateral meeting between the two leaders in Istanbul, shortly after the inauguration ceremony of the TurkStream gas pipeline.

The two leaders discussed bilateral ties, regional developments and establishing cease-fire in Libya in their meeting, Çavuşoğlu said.

In a joint statement, the two countries said the exchange of attacks by the U.S. and Iran could lead to a new cycle of instability in the region, as they urged both countries to de-escalate tensions and prioritize diplomacy.

