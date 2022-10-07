Turkish Cyprus needs to be protected from all sides: Erdogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish unarmed aerial vehicles and combat drones are in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) to protect it from all sides, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in remarks published Friday, News.az reports citing Daily Sabah.

Erdogan was speaking to reporters on his way back from the European Political Community summit in Prague. Asked whether there is a plan to set up a Turkish military base in the northeastern Karpaz Peninsula in the TRNC, Erdogan said Turkish drones may also be sent to the region.

"Because we need to secure northern Cyprus from all sides, from all aspects. Whether it (the base) is (set up) or not, our jets will immediately be in northern Cyprus as soon as they take off from our mainland," he added.

Erdogan was in Prague at the invitation of European Council President Charles Michel and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala to attend the first meeting of the European Political Community.

Speaking at a news conference in the Czech Republic on Thursday, Erdogan also said on the issue that Ankara does not seek to acquire the territory or sovereignty of any country, adding that Türkiye was only fighting to protect its interests and those of Turkish Cypriots.

