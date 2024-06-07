News.az
Tag:
Northern Cyprus
UK trade envoy resigns amid backlash over visit to northern Cyprus
16 Aug 2025-17:30
Delegation from Azerbaijan’s ruling party visits Northern Cyprus
21 Jul 2025-16:03
Northern Cyprus president to visit Azerbaijan this year
11 Apr 2025-15:56
Azerbaijani, Northern Cyprus presidents discuss cooperation in multiple areas
11 Apr 2025-11:51
Northern Cyprus President Ersin Tatar expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev
10 Apr 2025-12:18
Northern Cyprus criticizes UK's decision to deploy more troops to island
28 Sep 2024-22:57
TRCN President thanks Ilham Aliyev for supporting Northern Cyprus
04 Jul 2024-21:22
Northern Cyprus’ President expresses gratitude to Azerbaijani President for supporting country’s OTS membership
07 Jun 2024-23:52
Azerbaijan, Northern Cyprus discuss interparliamentary cooperation
07 Jun 2024-21:48
Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Northern Cyprus to hold meeting on interparliamentary ties
11 May 2024-10:04
