Turkish defense firm to build aerial bomb production facility in Azerbaijan

Turkish defense company Assan is in the process of establishing an aerial bomb production facility in Azerbaijan, alongside ongoing ammunition sales to the country.

Gurcak Okumus, Assan’s CEO, told Anadolu that agreements for the plant’s construction have been “largely completed, with other permission processes pending,” speaking at the three-day Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX) held in the capital Baku, which is set to conclude on Thursday, News.Az reports.Okumus said the cooperation of Turkish defense firms in Azerbaijan has reached a high level since the Azerbaijani Air Forces started using ammunition produced by Türkiye and NATO, as the defense contractor continues their investment plans in Azerbaijan.Assan gets demand for many of their defense products, ranging from heavy construction machinery to aerial bombs, produced in the Turkish capital Ankara, Okumus said, from countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Bulgaria, Romania, and Brazil.

