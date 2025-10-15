Turkish Defense Minister attends NATO meetings in Brussels

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler held several diplomatic meetings during the NATO defense ministers' gathering in Brussels, further emphasizing Türkiye's active role within the alliance.

The minister's schedule included bilateral discussions, multilateral meetings, and participation in high-level councils focused on regional security, particularly the ongoing situation in Ukraine, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

Bilateral and Trilateral Engagements

Minister Güler held a bilateral meeting with UK Defense Secretary John Healey, discussing matters of mutual strategic interest between Ankara and London. Following this, he participated in a trilateral meeting at NATO headquarters with Romanian Defense Minister Liviu-Ionut Mosteanu and Bulgaria's Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov. These talks are part of Türkiye's ongoing efforts to strengthen regional defense cooperation within the NATO framework.

NATO-Ukraine Council Participation

Güler attended a session of the NATO-Ukraine Council, which convened at the defense minister level in an informal format after the main NATO proceedings. The council, which includes representatives from all 32 NATO member states, was joined by Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal. This body was first established in July 2023 at the Vilnius summit to elevate cooperation between NATO and Ukraine.

Ukraine Defense Contact Group and Briefings

Later in the day, the Turkish defense minister participated in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting, where NATO defense ministers coordinated their ongoing support for Kyiv. During his visit to the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Güler also visited Türkiye's Permanent Delegation to NATO and the Turkish Military Representation, where he received briefings from Ambassador Basat Ozturk and Lieutenant General Kemal Turan on current activities.

