Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss military cooperation, regional security

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on an official visit to Ankara, held a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Yasar Guler, to discuss the development of bilateral defense ties and regional security issues.

During the meeting, both sides underscored the successful development of fraternal ties and the strategic alliance between the two countries across various domains, particularly in the field of defense, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

The ministers reaffirmed that the further enhancement of military cooperation remains a key priority for the heads of state of both nations.

The importance of such high-level engagements in reinforcing bilateral relations was emphasized, with both parties expressing confidence in the continued advancement of cooperation.

The discussions also encompassed a broad range of topics, including military, military-technical, and military-educational collaboration.

In addition, the ministers exchanged views on regional security issues, mechanisms for ensuring lasting peace and stability in the region, and other matters of mutual interest.

