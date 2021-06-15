Turkish Defense Ministry shares publication on Azerbaijan’s National Salvation Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish Ministry of National Defense shared a publication on the occasion of the National Salvation Day which is celebrated in Azerbaijan on June 15 on Twitter.

"We congratulate fraternal Azerbaijan on the National Salvation Day, sincerely greet the Azerbaijani people! We will continue to be together in joy and sorrow, being one nation - two states," the message says.

News.Az

News.Az