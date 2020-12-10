Turkish Defense Ministry shares Twitter publication about Azerbaijan's Victory Parade (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey's Ministry of Defense has shared a publication about Azerbaijan's Victory Parade in Baku via Twitter.

"We congratulate the Azerbaijani brothers who successfully carried out the operation to restore the territorial integrity of the Motherland and won a great victory in Karabakh. We proudly greet the soldiers of our heroic armies who will take part in the military parade in Baku. May Allah rest the souls of 2,783 martyrs," the publication said.

The Victory Parade is being held in Azerbaijan, following a victorious 44-day war to liberate the previously occupied lands of Azerbaijan by the Armenian Armed Forces.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document.

News.Az