Yandex metrika counter

Turkish DefMin and Ukrainian Ambassador mull evacuation of Turkish citizens

  • World
  • Share
Turkish DefMin and Ukrainian Ambassador mull evacuation of Turkish citizens

Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has received Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkiye Vasil Bodnar on March 17, 2022, News.az reports.

Turkish DefMin and Ukrainian Ambassador mull evacuation of Turkish citizens 

During the meeting, they discussed the steps to be taken to evacuate Turkish citizens who took refuge in a mosque in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      