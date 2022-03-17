Turkish DefMin and Ukrainian Ambassador mull evacuation of Turkish citizens
- 17 Mar 2022 16:37
Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has received Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkiye Vasil Bodnar on March 17, 2022, News.az reports.
During the meeting, they discussed the steps to be taken to evacuate Turkish citizens who took refuge in a mosque in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.