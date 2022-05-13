News.az
News
Mariupol
Tag:
Mariupol
UK sanctions Russian spies linked to Mariupol theatre strike and cyber attacks
18 Jul 2025-17:17
Russia frees 25 Ukrainian prisoners, including Mariupol defenders
15 Jan 2025-21:44
Ukraine's Zelenskiy acclaims commanders freed in prisoner swap
22 Sep 2022-17:31
Zelensky: More than 2,500 prisoners from Mariupol's Azovstal plant may be held in Donetsk and Luhansk regions
06 Jun 2022-23:17
Ukraine intelligence in touch with captured Azov fighters - minister
04 Jun 2022-10:54
Mariupol death toll at 22,000, says mayor's adviser
24 May 2022-20:12
Shoigu informed Putin that the operation at Azovstal was over
20 May 2022-19:13
Peace talks unlikely to resume after Mariupol capitulation - Kremlin
18 May 2022-15:48
Steelworks defenders appear to signal end of Mariupol siege
16 May 2022-20:13
"Difficult negotiations" continue on evacuating badly wounded from Azovstal, Ukrainian official says
13 May 2022-19:38
