Turkish FM address Syria meeting in Jordan

Syria’s stability is of critical importance for both its region and the wider world, Türkiye's foreign minister said on Saturday, calling for “an orderly, inclusive, and Syrian-led transition process,” News.az reports citing Anadolu agency .

"We must not allow terrorism to exploit this transitional period in any way," Hakan Fidan said as he delivered remarks in the Red Sea city of Aqaba in Jordan at a meeting on Syria's future after the fall of the Bashar Assad regime.Expressing gratitude to Jordan for hosting the event, Fidan highlighted the historic significance of the current period for the region.Stressing that the Syrian people deserve to live in security, freedom, and prosperity, Fidan underscored the critical importance of Syria’s stability for both the region and the wider world.He also emphasized the need to preserve state institutions during the current transitional period while also implementing reforms where required.Fidan emphasized the importance of safeguarding Syria’s territorial integrity, as well as its rich social fabric.He stressed that all minorities must be respected and that the transition process be guided by the principles of unity, mutual reconciliation, caution, and care.Fidan highlighted the critical role of both international political support and humanitarian aid for Syria.Any misstep in the process ahead could trigger waves of irregular migration, he warned, underlining the need for coordinated efforts and learning from past mistakes.On external threats, Fidan demanded an immediate end to Israeli attacks on Syria. He acknowledged the challenges ahead for the country, stating, "The coming days may not be easy, but as Türkiye, we will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Syrian people."Addressing questions from the reporters after his speech, Fidan highlighted the ongoing terrorist threats Türkiye faces beyond its borders.“We are under threat from Iraq and Syria. Over the past decade, the PKK has sought to exploit the chaos in Syria, attempting to restructure itself within the SDF organization. We continue to combat PKK/YPG terrorism, targeting them wherever they are,” said the Turkish foreign minister.Noting that these concerns were discussed with regional and international partners during the meeting, he also reaffirmed Türkiye’s respect for the rights of Syrian Kurds."Our aim is to distinguish the Syrian Kurds from the terrorist organization PKK/YPG. We support the legitimate representatives of Syrian Kurds in their efforts to advocate for their rights in Damascus," said Fidan.Since the Assad regime weakened and then completely collapsed on Sunday, the terrorist PKK/YPG took advantage of the instability and power vacuum in some areas.In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.The YPG — also known by other acronyms such as the SDF — is the PKK's offshoot in Syria, an area where for years the group has tried to establish a terrorist corridor along the Turkish border.In recent years Türkiye has deployed troops and worked with local allies such as the opposition Syrian National Army to prevent this and keep locals safe from terrorist oppression.

News.Az