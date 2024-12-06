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Syria Meeting
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Syria officially recognized Kosovo as an independent and sovereign state following a trilateral meeting in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.29 Oct 2025-23:40
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Syria’s stability is of critical importance for both its region and the wider world, Türkiye's foreign minister said on Saturday, calling for “an orderly, inclusive, and Syrian-led transition process,” News.az reports citing Anadolu agency.14 Dec 2024-23:32
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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that the main message of the tripartite meeting between the foreign ministers of Iran, Syria, and Iraq was to express support for the Syrian government and people in their battle against Takfiri terrorist groups, News.az reports citing IRNA.06 Dec 2024-21:59
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