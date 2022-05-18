Turkish FM and US Secretary of State discussed the normalization process with Armenia

Turkish FM and US Secretary of State discussed the normalization process with Armenia

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has met with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, News.az teports.

Turkish Foreign Minister noted that he and his American counterpart discussed bilateral relations, the Russian-Ukrainian war, the situation in the South Caucasus, and the process of normalization with Armenia.

News.Az