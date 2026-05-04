Spanish PM Sanchez's plane makes emergency landing in Ankara

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Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez departed Ankara on Monday after his official aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing in the Turkish capital due to a technical malfunction while en route to Armenia.

The aircraft later resumed its journey after the issue was resolved, following an overnight stay in Ankara in line with standard security procedures, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

Spain’s official news agency EFE, citing government sources, reported that the Airbus A310, used for official travel, developed a technical fault while flying from Madrid to Yerevan, the capital of Armenia.

Sánchez is scheduled to attend a European Political Community meeting beginning on Monday in Yerevan.

Following the malfunction, authorities redirected the aircraft to Ankara, where the Spanish prime minister stayed overnight at a hotel before continuing his trip.

The incident marks the latest in a series of travel disruptions involving the Spanish leader. In September last year, Sanchez missed a meeting on Ukraine in Paris after a technical issue forced his Falcon aircraft to return to Madrid during the flight. He later joined the discussions virtually.

News.Az