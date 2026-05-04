German car stocks fall after Trump raises auto tariffs

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Shares of major German automakers fell on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a sharp increase in tariffs on car imports, raising duties to 25% from a previously agreed 15%.

The move put immediate pressure on Europe’s automotive sector, already facing weak demand and structural challenges linked to the global shift toward electric vehicles, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Shares in Porsche, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Traton SE, and Daimler Truck all declined, with losses ranging from 0.4% to 2.6% in early trading in Frankfurt.

The tariff increase is expected to raise costs for European exporters in the U.S. market, which is a key destination for premium German vehicles and commercial trucks. Investors reacted quickly, selling off auto stocks amid concerns over reduced competitiveness and potential profit pressure.

The automotive sector remains one of Germany’s most important industrial pillars, and any disruption in U.S. trade policy typically has an outsized impact on market sentiment.

News.Az