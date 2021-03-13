Yandex metrika counter

Turkish FM says transport corridor from Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan should be established

  • Economics
  • Share
Turkish FM says transport corridor from Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan should be established

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has stressed the necessity of creating a transport corridor connecting Kyrgyzstan with Azerbaijan.

“Obstacles in trade, transportation and logistics sectors should be eliminated. Logistics centers in Kyrgyzstan and Turkey, as well as a transport corridor from Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan should be established," he told a press conference on the results of his visit to Kyrgyzstan. 

"Then goods from Kyrgyzstan can be easily sent to Georgia, Turkey and Europe via Azerbaijan,” Cavusoglu added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      