Turkish FM says transport corridor from Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan should be established

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has stressed the necessity of creating a transport corridor connecting Kyrgyzstan with Azerbaijan.

“Obstacles in trade, transportation and logistics sectors should be eliminated. Logistics centers in Kyrgyzstan and Turkey, as well as a transport corridor from Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan should be established," he told a press conference on the results of his visit to Kyrgyzstan.

"Then goods from Kyrgyzstan can be easily sent to Georgia, Turkey and Europe via Azerbaijan,” Cavusoglu added.

